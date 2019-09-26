Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4348 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of VT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 59,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,410. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $76.61.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

