Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,402,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,030,000 after purchasing an additional 465,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

