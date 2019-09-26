Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lowered by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.3% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $23,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.10. 390,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,506. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.77 and a 200 day moving average of $162.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $170.42.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.3854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

