Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 46,481 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,589,137 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.52% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $617,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,583,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,971,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,003 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,334,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,558,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

CFR stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,456. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.98. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $360.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.59 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $882,273.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,839,634.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,552,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,626,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

