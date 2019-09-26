Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 436,643 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,250,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.75% of Zayo Group worth $600,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Zayo Group by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zayo Group by 8,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Zayo Group by 1,100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zayo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zayo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 7,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $260,698.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,076.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $112,204.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,054,248 shares of company stock worth $35,593,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZAYO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 44,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,939. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $650.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zayo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

