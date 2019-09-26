Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 156,591 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,866,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.93% of Bruker worth $542,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bruker by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 46,244 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bruker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 444,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bruker by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 9,847.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,964 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bruker to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bruker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Bruker stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,115. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $490.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.70 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In related news, CEO Burkhard Prause sold 15,702 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $674,557.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,480.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 47,203 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $2,023,592.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,220.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

