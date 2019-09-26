Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,541,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Genpact worth $553,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genpact by 109.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 741.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Genpact had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $882.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $409,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 10,621,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $430,289,280.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,580,720 shares of company stock worth $509,578,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

