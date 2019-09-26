Vanguard Group Inc. Has $609.82 Million Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,294,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.35% of CoreSite Realty worth $609,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 76.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $3,112,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $395,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,263,965.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 807,640 shares of company stock valued at $89,441,796 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

COR traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $120.98. 3,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,788. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.