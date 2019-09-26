Vanguard Group Inc. Has $593.79 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,946,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 314,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $593,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 639.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.77.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.18. 42,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,269. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

