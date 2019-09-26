Vanguard Group Inc. Has $582.30 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,732,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.15% of Casey’s General Stores worth $582,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 119.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 188.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Shares of CASY stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $163.76. The stock had a trading volume of 57,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,392. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.07 and a 200 day moving average of $147.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $173.31.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $625,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,564.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total transaction of $91,914.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,578.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

