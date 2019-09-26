Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 121,714 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,439,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.22% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $569,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 148,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after buying an additional 27,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 123.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 74,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $979,529.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $89,708.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,776 shares in the company, valued at $883,522.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,675 shares of company stock worth $1,524,725 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.90.

Shares of THG stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.43. 4,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,554. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.00. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

