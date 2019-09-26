Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2782 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.57. 2,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,123. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

