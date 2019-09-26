ValuEngine Upgrades Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) to “Buy”

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of ARTX opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Arotech has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Arotech had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arotech will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arotech during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arotech by 141.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arotech during the first quarter valued at $78,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Arotech by 26.3% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 101,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arotech by 45.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arotech

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

