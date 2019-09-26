ValuEngine Lowers AAR (NYSE:AIR) to Hold

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Get AAR alerts:

AIR stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AAR has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. AAR had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of AAR by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of AAR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AAR by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Article: Straddles

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.