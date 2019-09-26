ValuEngine Downgrades Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) to Sell

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Internet Initiative Japan stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.39 million during the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Research analysts forecast that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Internet Initiative Japan stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

