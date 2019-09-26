Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.56.

VLO traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.41. 47,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $120.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,131,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,038,000 after acquiring an additional 116,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,136,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,707,000 after acquiring an additional 127,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,223,000 after acquiring an additional 515,534 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,234,000 after acquiring an additional 121,909 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

