Valener Inc (VNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 15th

Valener Inc (TSE:VNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

VNR stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,796. Valener has a 52 week low of C$18.10 and a 52 week high of C$27.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.73.

Valener (TSE:VNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valener will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valener Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the natural gas business in Canada and the United States. Its Energy Distribution segment engages in the natural gas distribution activities in Quebec and Vermont, as well as electricity distribution activities in Vermont to 205,000 customers through a pipeline network of approximately 11,000 kilometers in Quebec, as well as 50,000 customers in residential, commercial, and industrial markets through a network of 1,500 kilometers.

