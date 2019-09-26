VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Research Coverage Started at GMP Securities

GMP Securities started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of EGY stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $127.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 96.56% and a return on equity of 38.53%. The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. AXA acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

