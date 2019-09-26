Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Given a $6.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $6.00 price objective on Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uxin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uxin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uxin has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.44.

UXIN stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $2.61. 1,929,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,216. Uxin has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $676.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,206,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Uxin by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

