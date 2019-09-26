US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 10,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.69.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.30. 99,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $151.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 61.16%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $2,932,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,862,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

