US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of MaxLinear worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,892,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,304,000 after buying an additional 145,776 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $2,782,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 309.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 108,408 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,901,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,131,000 after buying an additional 99,190 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 12.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 669,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 72,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of MXL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.47. 12,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,417. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.58.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $51,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,573 shares in the company, valued at $260,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,543.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 34,070 shares of company stock worth $749,070 and sold 126,332 shares worth $2,679,119. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

