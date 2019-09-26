US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,115,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 760.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 282,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,878,000 after purchasing an additional 274,145 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 38.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 893,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,098,000 after purchasing an additional 248,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,194,000 after purchasing an additional 183,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $630,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

MKSI traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,067. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average is $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $474.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

