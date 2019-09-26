US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 54,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $68.50. 137,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,518. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $268.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Scotiabank raised Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $228,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,023.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $135,719.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,594.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,930 shares of company stock worth $650,046. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

