US Bancorp DE Buys 22,226 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Ferro worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.7% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ferro by 7.0% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Ferro by 22.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ferro by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Ferro by 34.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.63. 229,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,080. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,479.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $374,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 232,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,305.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $525,600. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

