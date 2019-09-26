Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.63% of Unum Group worth $44,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 84.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,088,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,510,000 after buying an additional 498,191 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Unum Group by 135.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 797,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 459,022 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Unum Group by 2,638.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 308,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 297,592 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $6,103,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $4,868,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. TheStreet cut shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of UNM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 32,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

