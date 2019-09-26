Universa (UTNP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.39 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Livecoin. In the last week, Universa has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. Universa has a market cap of $2.39 million and $20,408.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00192139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.01007064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00087518 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Universa

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

