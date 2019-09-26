United Services Automobile Association Sells 26,511 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26,511 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.08% of Netflix worth $131,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,191 shares of company stock valued at $44,831,164 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura decreased their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $263.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,598,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.10 and its 200-day moving average is $341.13. The stock has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

