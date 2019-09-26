United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,648,915 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,648,915 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.06% of AT&T worth $144,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T stock remained flat at $$37.38 during trading hours on Thursday. 19,250,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,484,148. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $273.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.