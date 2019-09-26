United Services Automobile Association Reduces Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 480,574 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Walmart were worth $109,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $26,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 235.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,986,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,118. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average is $106.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

