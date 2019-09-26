United Services Automobile Association Has $202.34 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,715 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.14% of Adobe worth $202,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Adobe by 31.2% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $3,471,486 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $327.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura cut their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.65.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,275. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $313.11. The company has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

