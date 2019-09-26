United Services Automobile Association Has $118.06 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $118,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,962,313,000 after purchasing an additional 777,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,310,000 after purchasing an additional 231,073 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,279,000 after purchasing an additional 151,889 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 170.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,705,000 after purchasing an additional 785,493 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average of $131.59.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTX. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.67.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $3,488,149.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,596,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.