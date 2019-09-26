United Services Automobile Association Buys 569,212 Shares of USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,583,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,212 shares during the period. USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association owned 93.30% of USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF worth $439,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ULVM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.47. 8,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,379. USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

