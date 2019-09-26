United Services Automobile Association Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 583,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,552 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $167,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,797,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,153,324,000 after buying an additional 559,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,971,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,431,130,000 after buying an additional 52,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,120,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,186,106,000 after buying an additional 88,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,650,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,097,834,000 after buying an additional 359,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.06.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $5,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,026,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.70. 165,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $208.23 and a 12-month high of $323.20. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

