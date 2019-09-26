United Services Automobile Association Acquires 2,423,422 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 1,122.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,639,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423,422 shares during the period. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $299,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,937. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.68. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.15 and a 1 year high of $115.60.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

