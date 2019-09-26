United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,352 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $118.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,085. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $123.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.72.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.