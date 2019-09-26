United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,100 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,776,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,056,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,524 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,876,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,820,000 after purchasing an additional 480,354 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $88,413,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,478,000 after purchasing an additional 252,451 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CP traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $221.68. 210,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.55. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $167.48 and a 1-year high of $247.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

