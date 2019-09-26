United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport alerts:

Shares of ETV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.54. 8,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,954. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $216,414.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $165,553.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,248,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.