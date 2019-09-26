United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $277,000 in ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.61% of ICC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, M3F Inc. raised its stake in ICC by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 190,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 30,833 shares in the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICC alerts:

NASDAQ:ICCH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. ICC Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.12.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 million for the quarter.

In other ICC news, Director John R. Klockau sold 2,000 shares of ICC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith acquired 9,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,594.00. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.