United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 122,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,405. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.24. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.