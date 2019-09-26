United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 17.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,034 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $150,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,563. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.90. 3,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,355. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.60. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

