United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,768 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 167.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 742,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,390,000 after buying an additional 464,789 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 35.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,630,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $186,717,000 after buying an additional 423,960 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 27.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,008,000 after buying an additional 266,953 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,499.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after buying an additional 181,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 167.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 288,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,623,000 after buying an additional 180,661 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $2,496,271.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,081,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,102. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.55 and its 200 day moving average is $134.23. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.53.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.