UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UTG. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UNITE Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

Shares of LON UTG traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,098 ($14.35). 242,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,474. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. UNITE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,090 ($14.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,042.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 979.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 10.25 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. UNITE Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Richard Akers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.62) per share, with a total value of £20,840 ($27,231.15).

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

