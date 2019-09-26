Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 98,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.15.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $163.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,149,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,814. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

