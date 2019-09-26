Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $696,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1,815.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.55. 58,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,814. The stock has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.15.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

