Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,861,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.62% of Under Armour worth $528,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,021,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 228,475 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 27.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.67. 1,553,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,191. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

