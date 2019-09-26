Ultimate Secure Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $203.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $126,998.00 and $203.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

