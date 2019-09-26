Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $705.80

Shares of Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $705.80 and traded as low as $735.00. Udg Healthcare shares last traded at $761.50, with a volume of 677,609 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Monday, August 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 814.14 ($10.64).

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 777.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 707.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.67.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

