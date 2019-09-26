UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $153.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.
Airbus stock opened at $132.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.60. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.39.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Featured Article: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.