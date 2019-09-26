UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 74,845 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,272,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,845 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.45% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $91,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.44. 1,365,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,232,562. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 18th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

