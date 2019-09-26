UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 664,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,342 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $80,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.85.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $124,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $1,764,163.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,128 shares of company stock worth $3,375,323 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DRI traded down $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $115.99. 44,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.64 and a 200 day moving average of $119.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.83 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

